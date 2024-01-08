Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with significant losses on Monday, January 8, amid weak global cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market indices halted their upward trend of two days as investors opted to book profits ahead of the release of inflation data and crucial earnings reports scheduled for this week.

Now, attention in the market turns towards the upcoming inflation reports from the US and India, slated for Thursday and Friday, respectively. Additionally, with the earnings season underway and market valuations sitting at elevated levels, the significance of robust earnings becomes paramount in preventing a potential market correction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex closed with a loss of 671 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 71,355.22 while the Nify 50 ended the day at 21,513, down 198 points, or 0.91 per cent.

Mid and smallcap indices also ended with losses but their decline was smaller in magnitude compared to the benchmarks.

The BSE Midcap index lost 0.87 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.36 per cent lower. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly ₹366.4 lakh crore from nearly ₹369.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹2.9 lakh crore in a single session.

Here are five main reasons why the Sensex and the Nifty 50 fell on Monday: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Weak global cues Major Asian peers, including the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and KOSPI closed in the red weighing on domestic market sentiment. Among the European peers, FTSE, CAC and DAX traded lower when the domestic market ended.

"Asian shares slipped into the red on Monday as Chinese stocks extended their recent retreat, and investors braced for US inflation data and a corporate reporting season where robust results are needed to justify high valuations," reported Reuters.

2. Caution ahead of Q3 earnings Domestic market sentiment is cautious ahead of the December quarter earnings of India Inc. IT majors Infosys and TCS will report their Q3 scorecard on Thursday, January 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IT firms are expected to post muted revenue and subdued profit for Q3 amid weak demand.

Overall, the December quarter earnings of Indian corporates are unlikely to throw a negative surprise. However, experts believe there could be some sequential moderation in some sectors due to high base and sectoral headwinds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the near term, investors’ trade positions will be more inclined towards the upcoming result season. While the outset may be tempered by lower expectations in the IT sector, the overall forecast for earnings growth remains optimistic, projecting double-digit figures," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

3. Rate cut hopes weaken The hopes of an early rate cut by the US Federal Reserve are slowly diminishing. The recent data showed the US labour market is still resilient. The focus is now on the US inflation data expected on Thursday which could influence market expectations on the Fed's move on interest rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Reuters, quoting the CME FedWatch Tool, market pricing now shows a roughly 64 per cent chance that the Fed could begin easing rates as early as March, compared to a nearly 90 per cent chance a week ago.

"The concern in the US now is that the market expectation of a rate cut in March may not materialise since the labour market continues to be tight and the unemployment data is lower than expected," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, observed.

4. Geopolitical tensions remain in focus Investors are closely watching geopolitical events. Houthi rebels are targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Red Sea is the entry point for ships using the Suez Canal and is important for the movement of goods between Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that "US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was holding more talks with Arab leaders on Monday as part of a diplomatic push to stop the war in Gaza from spreading further." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Technical factors Technical indicators are showing a change in market sentiment.

As Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities observed, Nifty ended the day close to its support at 21,500 and the short-term 14-day moving average, accompanied by a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern.

"This indicates a change in market sentiment. If 21,500 is breached in closing figures, Nifty may move towards the next support level at 21,200. The support of 21,500, if held, can see recovery towards 21,650 which is the immediate hurdle zone," said Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares pointed out that a bearish engulfing pattern around record levels indicates a high probability of a trend reversal where the Nifty is likely to retest its strong support zone of 21,370-21,400 while the higher side will be capped at 21,650.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

