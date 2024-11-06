Stock market today: India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, continued to rise on November 6, fueled by news of Donald Trump's significant lead in the 2024 US election, boosting market sentiment.

Stock market today: India's benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, jumped over 1 per cent each, extending gains into the second consecutive session on Wednesday, November 6, as news of former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump taking a decisive lead in the 2024 US election drove market sentiment higher.

The 30-share pack Sensex and the Nifty 50 jumped over 1 per cent each to 80,363.99 and 24,480.15, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹452 lakh crore from nearly ₹445 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹7 lakh crore in a single session.

Sectoral indices today All sectoral indices rose in trade, led by the Nifty IT index, which surged 4 per cent, followed by Nifty Realty, which jumped 3 per cent.

Oil and Gas, Consumer Durables rose 2 per cent while Auto, Media, Metal, Pharma and PSU Bank rose over a per cent each.

The Trump factor Early election trends indicate a favourable outcome for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential race. Trump is currently leading with 266 electoral votes and holds a strong position in over 27 states, according to AFP, citing US media reports.

Experts observe that a Trump-led Republican government could greatly impact trade, likely increasing tariffs and adopting a more protectionist stance on international trade.

"One of the key focal points of Trump's presidency was reducing the US trade deficit, a policy that heavily relied on increasing import tariffs. While these measures could help shrink the trade deficit, they risk increasing inflation by making imported goods more expensive. This, in turn, could delay interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, which is already grappling with persistent inflationary pressures," said Nitin Aggarwal, Director of Investment Research and Advisory at Client Associates.

Brokerage firm JM Financial believes Trump's policies could lead to higher interest rates, a strong US dollar and a slowdown in global growth.

However, several experts also underscore that the outcome of the US presidential election could trigger short-term volatility and the market will settle down soon and adjust to the outcome.

"We don't expect much of an impact on Indian markets due to the US elections aside from the knee-jerk reactions markets might open to after the results are announced," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities.