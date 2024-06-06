Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains into 2nd consecutive session; investors earn nearly ₹8 lakh crore
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 22,821.40, up 201 points, or 0.89 per cent, while the Sensex ended 692 points, or 0.93 per cent, higher at 75,074.51.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market remained in positive territory on Thursday, June 6, showing signs of stability after the Lok Sabha election 2024 results. The benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 rose nearly 1 per cent each, extending gains into the second consecutive session amid prevailing hopes of political stability and policy continuity after the new coalition government assumes office.
