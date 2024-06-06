Stock market today: The Indian stock market remained in positive territory on Thursday, June 6, showing signs of stability after the Lok Sabha election 2024 results. The benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 rose nearly 1 per cent each, extending gains into the second consecutive session amid prevailing hopes of political stability and policy continuity after the new coalition government assumes office.

The stock market saw a bewildering selloff on June 4, spooked by the Lok Sabha election outcome, which showed that the BJP failed to secure the majority mark on its own, and the ruling coalition NDA secured only a narrow victory.

However, in the subsequent session on June 5, the stock market rebounded sharply as investors digested election results and shifted focus on the strong macro fundamentals.

On Thursday, June 6, Nifty 50 closed at 22,821.40, up 201 points, or 0.89 per cent, while the Sensex ended 692 points, or 0.93 per cent, higher at 75,074.51.

Mid and smallcap segments saw even bigger gains. The BSE Midcap index rose 2.28 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index jumped 3.06 per cent.

Market participants now await the RBI MPC policy outcome on June 7. Even though the central bank is expected to maintain a status quo on rates and policy stance, governor Shaktikanta Das' comments on growth and inflation will be key points to focus on.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹416 lakh crore from nearly ₹408 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹8 lakh crore in a single session.

Positive global cues also supported domestic market sentiment. Major European markets were in the green when the Nifty 50 closed as investors awaited a rate cut from the European Central Bank on Thursday in nearly five years which was almost certain.

"The European Central Bank is all but certain to cut interest rates from record highs on Thursday and acknowledge it has made progress in its battle against high inflation, while also stressing the fight is not yet over given sticky services prices," reported Reuters.

Over 100 stocks, including Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and United Spirits, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today

As many as 38 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty 50 index today, among which Tech Mahindra (up 4.43 per cent), HCL Tech (up 3.89 per cent) and Shriram Finance (up 3.71 per cent) closed as the top gainers.

Top Nifty 50 losers today

Shares of Hindalco (down 2.37 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (down 2.18 per cent) and Hindustan Unilever (down 1.83 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Sectoral indices today

Barring Nifty FMCG (down 0.34 per cent), Pharma (down 0.25 per cent), Healthcare (down 0.08 per cent), and Private Bank (down 0.03 per cent, all sectoral indices ended with gains.

Nifty Realty surged 4.69 per cent, followed by Media (up 3.68 per cent), PSU Bank (up 2.92 per cent), IT (up 2.83 per cent) and Oil & Gas (up 2.37 per cent) indices.

Nifty Bank ended with a gain of 0.48 per cent.

Expert view on markets

"The benchmark indices maintained their positive momentum, as the new coalition is about to swear in, which is predicted to be a stable government. However, anxiety persists over the new cabinet being put in place and policy measures expected to be announced in the coming Budget. Meanwhile, the market is awaiting fresh signals from the RBI's comments on liquidity," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on Nifty 50

"The Nifty continued to rise after a bullish Harami pattern formation yesterday on the daily timeframe. However, during the day, the index remained range-bound, oscillating between 22,650 and 22,900. The India VIX has slipped sharply below 17 in the last two days, signalling low volatility. In the near term, the index might continue remaining within the bands of 22,600-23,000," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

