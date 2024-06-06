Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 06 2024 15:57:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.00 1.65%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 435.80 1.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.95 3.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.00 2.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 302.00 1.09%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains into 2nd consecutive session; investors earn nearly 8 lakh crore
BackBack

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains into 2nd consecutive session; investors earn nearly ₹8 lakh crore

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 22,821.40, up 201 points, or 0.89 per cent, while the Sensex ended 692 points, or 0.93 per cent, higher at 75,074.51.

Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 22,821.40, up 201 points, or 0.89 per cent, while the Sensex ended 692 points, or 0.93 per cent, higher at 75,074.51 on Thursday, June 6. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI02_01_2023_000222B) (PTI)Premium
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 22,821.40, up 201 points, or 0.89 per cent, while the Sensex ended 692 points, or 0.93 per cent, higher at 75,074.51 on Thursday, June 6. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI02_01_2023_000222B) (PTI)

Stock market today: The Indian stock market remained in positive territory on Thursday, June 6, showing signs of stability after the Lok Sabha election 2024 results. The benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 rose nearly 1 per cent each, extending gains into the second consecutive session amid prevailing hopes of political stability and policy continuity after the new coalition government assumes office.

The stock market saw a bewildering selloff on June 4, spooked by the Lok Sabha election outcome, which showed that the BJP failed to secure the majority mark on its own, and the ruling coalition NDA secured only a narrow victory.

However, in the subsequent session on June 5, the stock market rebounded sharply as investors digested election results and shifted focus on the strong macro fundamentals.

On Thursday, June 6, Nifty 50 closed at 22,821.40, up 201 points, or 0.89 per cent, while the Sensex ended 692 points, or 0.93 per cent, higher at 75,074.51.

Mid and smallcap segments saw even bigger gains. The BSE Midcap index rose 2.28 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index jumped 3.06 per cent.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election results 2024: Avoid investing in midcaps, smallcaps, advise experts after massive outperformance

Market participants now await the RBI MPC policy outcome on June 7. Even though the central bank is expected to maintain a status quo on rates and policy stance, governor Shaktikanta Das' comments on growth and inflation will be key points to focus on. 

Read more: RBI MPC meet underway: Central bank likely to keep repo rate steady; 4 crucial reasons why

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly 416 lakh crore from nearly 408 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about 8 lakh crore in a single session.

Positive global cues also supported domestic market sentiment. Major European markets were in the green when the Nifty 50 closed as investors awaited a rate cut from the European Central Bank on Thursday in nearly five years which was almost certain.

"The European Central Bank is all but certain to cut interest rates from record highs on Thursday and acknowledge it has made progress in its battle against high inflation, while also stressing the fight is not yet over given sticky services prices," reported Reuters.

Over 100 stocks, including Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and United Spirits, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Also Read: From monsoon to rate cut: 5 crucial triggers for Indian stock market after Lok Sabha election 2024

Top Nifty 50 gainers today

As many as 38 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty 50 index today, among which Tech Mahindra (up 4.43 per cent), HCL Tech (up 3.89 per cent) and Shriram Finance (up 3.71 per cent) closed as the top gainers.

Top Nifty 50 losers today

Shares of Hindalco (down 2.37 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (down 2.18 per cent) and Hindustan Unilever (down 1.83 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Also Read: Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 June, 2024: HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Sectoral indices today

Barring Nifty FMCG (down 0.34 per cent), Pharma (down 0.25 per cent), Healthcare (down 0.08 per cent), and Private Bank (down 0.03 per cent, all sectoral indices ended with gains.

Nifty Realty surged 4.69 per cent, followed by Media (up 3.68 per cent), PSU Bank (up 2.92 per cent), IT (up 2.83 per cent) and Oil & Gas (up 2.37 per cent) indices.

Nifty Bank ended with a gain of 0.48 per cent.

Expert view on markets

"The benchmark indices maintained their positive momentum, as the new coalition is about to swear in, which is predicted to be a stable government. However, anxiety persists over the new cabinet being put in place and policy measures expected to be announced in the coming Budget. Meanwhile, the market is awaiting fresh signals from the RBI's comments on liquidity," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on Nifty 50

"The Nifty continued to rise after a bullish Harami pattern formation yesterday on the daily timeframe. However, during the day, the index remained range-bound, oscillating between 22,650 and 22,900. The India VIX has slipped sharply below 17 in the last two days, signalling low volatility. In the near term, the index might continue remaining within the bands of 22,600-23,000," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Jun 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue