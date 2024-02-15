Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains into third straight session; investors earn nearly ₹3 lakh crore
Stock market today: The Sensex closed 228 points, or 0.32 per cent, higher at 72,050.38 while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,910.75, up 71 points, or 0.32 per cent.
Stock market today: The domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday, February 15, boosted by positive global cues, as investors pivot towards fundamentals amid anticipation of rate cuts beginning in June this year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started