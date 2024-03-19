Stock market today: Investors lose about ₹5 lakh crore in a day as Sensex, Nifty 50 fall 1% each on all-round selloff
Stock market today: Sensex closed at 72,012.05 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 21,817.45. Investors lost about ₹5 lakh crore in a single session.
Stock market today: A sharp sell-off in the domestic equity market significantly eroded investors' wealth on Tuesday, March 19. The overall market capitalization of firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly ₹373.9 lakh crore from ₹378.8 lakh crore in the previous session, resulting in investors collectively losing about ₹5 lakh crore in a single session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started