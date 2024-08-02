Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- plunged over 1 per cent each in early trade on Friday, August 2, on an across-the-board selloff amid weak global cues.

Sensex opened at 81,158.99 against its previous close of 81,867.55 and fell over 1 per cent to the level of 80,995.70. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 opened at 24,789 against its previous close of 25,010.90 and soon declinedover 1 per cent to hit the level of 24,723.70.

Around 9:45 am, the Sensex was 1.03 per cent down at 81,022.76 while the Nifty 50 was 1.02 per cent down at 24,756.25.

The selloff was broad-based as the mid and smallcap indices on the BSE fell up to 1.5 per cent. The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly ₹457 lakh crore from nearly 462 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors lose about 5 lakh crore in just one session.

Why is the Indian stock market falling today? Here are four factors that seem to have spooked Indian investors on Friday:

1. Weak global cues Weak global sentiment spilt into the Indian stock market. Top markets in the US and Asia plunged as concerns over economic growth losing steam grew weaker-than-expected US factory data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Reuters report, "The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Thursday that its manufacturing PMI dropped to 46.8 last month, the lowest reading since November, from 48.5 in June. A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 10.3 per cent of the economy."

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, observed that the drop in the ISM Manufacturing index to 46.6 spooked markets, bringing back recession fears in the US. The market, which has been soaring on the soft landing expectation, has turned nervous about the possibility of a US recession and its impact on the market.

2. Valuation concerns Concerns over valuations have been mounting, and experts have pointed out that the market looks ripe for a correction at this juncture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the equity research platform Trendlyne, the current PE (price-to-earnings ratio) of Nifty 50 at 23.5 is above its two-year average PE of 22. Even the current PB (price-to-book value) of the index at 4.22 is slightly above its two-year average PB of 4.09.

"Fundamental support on the valuation front is not there. This year, Nifty 50 is expected to see earnings growth of around 15 per cent," said Vijayakumar.

3. Geopolitical tensions Geopolitical tension also affected domestic market sentiment in the wake of Israel's claim on Thursday that Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last month. This came a day after the group's political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in the capital of Iran, Tehran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My fear is something I can't see right now. Tensions in West Asia may get worse. Iran may retaliate, and aggravation of regional conflict is a likely scenario," said Vijayakumar.

4. Unimpressive Q1 result The June quarter result of India Inc. has been mixed so far, raising concerns that the market may not sustain the current valuation levels.

"Q1 Earnings have broadly been neutral for markets with no major upgrades or downgrades to FY25/FY26 earnings estimates. We continue to Expect Nifty to report EPS of 1130/1260 in FY25 and FY26, respectively. IT, in general, has seen green shoots of recovery and earnings upgrades. On the other hand, banking has seen minor downgrades on account of NIM pressure," Nikhil Ranka, CIO- Equity Alternatives, Nuvama Asset Management, told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

