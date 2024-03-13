Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 fall nearly 2% each; why is Indian stock market tanking?
Stock market today: Nifty 50 touched the intraday low of 21,905.65 while the Sensex hit its day's low of 72,515.71 during the session.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex fell nearly 2 per cent each in intraday trade on Wednesday, March 13, a day after the US inflation prints saw a mild uptick in February, raising concerns that the US Federal Reserve may postpone rate cuts beyond June.
