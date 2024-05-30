Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for 5th session in a row; investors lose nearly ₹10 lakh crore in 5 sessions
Stock market today: The Sensex ended at 73,885.60, a loss of 617 points, or 0.83 per cent, while the Nifty 50 closed the day at 22,488.65, down 216 points, or 0.95 per cent.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market experienced a widespread selloff on Thursday, May 30, on the expiry day of May futures and options (F&O) contracts. Market participants remained jittery ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024 results, which are set to be announced next week on June 4.
