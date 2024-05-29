Sensex, Nifty 50 fall almost 1% each; why did the Indian stock market fall today?- explained
Stock market today: Sensex suffered a loss of 668 points, or 0.89 per cent, to end at 74,502.90, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,704.70, down 183 points, or 0.80 per cent.
Stock market today: Extending their losing streak into the fourth consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—closed with significant losses of about a per cent each on Wednesday, May 29, amid weak global cues.
