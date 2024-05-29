Stock market today: Sensex suffered a loss of 668 points, or 0.89 per cent, to end at 74,502.90, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,704.70, down 183 points, or 0.80 per cent.

Stock market today: Extending their losing streak into the fourth consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—closed with significant losses of about a per cent each on Wednesday, May 29, amid weak global cues.

The stock market is reeling in the clutches of bears ahead of the Lok Sabha election outcome on June 4. While experts expect volatility to remain high due to election-related jitters, a lack of fresh cues, weak global signals, and concerns over geopolitical tensions keep market sentiment fragile.

The Nifty 50 opened 125 points lower at 22,762.75, compared to its previous close of 22,888.15, and remained in the negative territory throughout the session, hitting an intraday low of 22,685.45. The index finally closed 183 points, or 0.80 per cent, down at 22,704.70.

As many as 37 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.90 per cent), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.53 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (down 2.27 per cent) closed as the top losers in the Nifty 50 index.

On the other hand, shares of Hindalco (up 3.52 per cent), Divi's Labs (up 1.72 per cent) and Power Grid (up 1.29 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

The Sensex opened 344 points lower at 74,826.94 against its previous close of 75,170.45 and fell as much as 716 points in the intraday session to 74,454.55. The 30-share pack closed with a loss of 668 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 74,502.90 with 24 stocks in the red.

Mid and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index dropped 0.38 per cent, while the Smallcap index rose 0.23 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹415 lakh crore against nearly ₹417 lakh crore in the previous session. Thus, investors lost about ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

Banking and financial stocks suffered significantly. The Nifty Bank index fell 1.30 per cent, while the Financial Services index declined 1.65 per cent.

Nifty Private Bank (down 1.36 per cent), Oil & Gas (down 1.01 per cent), IT (down 1 per cent), Realty (down 0.90 per cent), FMCG(down 0.54 per cent) and PSU Bank (down 0.49 per cent) also ended with losses.(More to come)

