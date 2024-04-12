Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 fall by 1% each on all-round selloff; investors lose over ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex closed 793 points, or 1.06 per cent, down at 74,244.90 while the Nifty 50 ended the day with a loss of 234 points, or 1.03 per cent, at 22,519.40.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmark witnessed an across-the-board selloff on Friday, April 12, amid a significant rise in the US dollar and long-term bond yields as expectations of a rate cut in the US in June faded away after hotter-than-expected US CPI prints for March.
