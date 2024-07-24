Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for fourth consecutive session; mid, smallcaps outperform

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—extended their losing run into the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, July 24, even as the mid-and small-cap segments recorded healthy gains.

Sensex fell 280 points, or 0.35 per cent, to end at 80,148.88, while the Nifty 50 ended the day with a loss of 66 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 24,413.50.

The fall in the benchmark indices could be largely attributed to profit booking in select banking and FMCG stocks.

Shares of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank, ended as the top drags on the Nifty index.

“Profit-taking continued as investors cut their position in banking and automobile stocks, which led to a fall in key benchmark indices. However, markets ended off their lows on selective buying support although concerns of higher valuations continue to weigh,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

The mid and smallcap segments outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.68 per cent, while the Smallcap index jumped 1.91 per cent.

Due to the gains in the mid and small-cap stocks, the overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹449.6 lakh crore from nearly ₹446.4 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹3.2 lakh crore in a single session.

With the Budget over, the market has shifted focus to Q1 earnings, the macro environment, global cues, and stock fundamentals.

Experts said the upward revision in long-term and short-term capital gains will weigh on market sentiment for the short term.

"The Budget event has gone by leaving a mixed bias while reshuffling of capital gain tax is only a short-term negative surprise. The broad market seems to be losing momentum due to lack of further traction," said Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Domestic investors are biased, but strong government fiscal and growth policy is attractive for FIIs (foreign institutional investors), which will help to hold the ground. The recovery noticed from today's low will be evident only after tomorrow's monthly expiry. At the same time, the ongoing Q1 results, which to date are muted, will decide the near-term trend," Nair said.



