Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for second consecutive session; Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra top drags

Stock market today: The Sensex and the Nifty 50 declined for the second day due to weak global cues and disappointing Q2 earnings.

Nishant Kumar
Updated16 Oct 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—fell for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, October 16, amid weak global cues. Moreover, unimpressive Q2 earnings and persisting concerns over sticky inflation continue to weigh on sentiment.

The Sensex fell 319 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 81,501.36, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,971.30, down 86 points, or 0.34 per cent.

The BSE Midcap index also slipped 0.10 per cent. However, the BSE Smallcap index outperformed and ended with a gain of 0.31 per cent.

Sectoral indices today: Auto, IT fall over 1% each

Most sectoral indices ended with losses on Wednesday, with Nifty Auto and IT falling 1.27 per cent and 1.17 per cent, respectively.

(More to come)

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 03:49 PM IST
    Popular in Markets

