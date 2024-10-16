Stock market today: The Sensex and the Nifty 50 declined for the second day due to weak global cues and disappointing Q2 earnings.

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—fell for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, October 16, amid weak global cues. Moreover, unimpressive Q2 earnings and persisting concerns over sticky inflation continue to weigh on sentiment.

The Sensex fell 319 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 81,501.36, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,971.30, down 86 points, or 0.34 per cent.

The BSE Midcap index also slipped 0.10 per cent. However, the BSE Smallcap index outperformed and ended with a gain of 0.31 per cent.