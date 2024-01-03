Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for second day as geopolitical tensions mount, rate cut hopes fizzle out
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 536 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 71,356.60 while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,517.35, down 148 points, or 0.69 per cent.
Stock market today: Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the red for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, January 3, as rising geopolitical tensions prompted investors to take profits in high-valuation stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started