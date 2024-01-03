Stock market today: Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the red for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, January 3, as rising geopolitical tensions prompted investors to take profits in high-valuation stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mounting geopolitical tensions are weighing on market sentiment as the hopes of rate cuts taper off. The substantial market upswings over the past two months have elevated market valuations. With the most favourable factors already factored into the market, investors are booking profits at elevated levels.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nifty's P/E (price-to-earnings ratio) is near its historical average, while P/B (price-to-book-value) is above its average.

"The Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward P/E ratio of 19.6 times, near its LPA (long period average) of 20.2 times (3 per cent discount). Conversely, the P/B ratio at 3.2 times represents a 15 per cent premium to its historical average of 2.7 times," Motilal Oswal said in a report.

"The 12-month trailing P/E for the Nifty, at 22.9 times, is above its LPA of 22.2 times (3 per cent premium). At 3.6 times, the 12-month trailing P/B ratio for the Nifty is above its historical average of 3 times (19 per cent premium)," the brokerage firm said.

Global cues were weak on Wednesday, adding more pressure on market sentiment. Caution prevailed among investors as they awaited the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's December meeting.

Sensex opened at 71,832.62 against the previous close of 71,892.48 and touched its intraday high and low of 71,862 and 71,303.97 respectively. The 30-share pack finally closed with a loss of 536 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 71,356.60.

Nifty 50 opened at 21,661.10 against the previous close of 21,665.80 and touched its intraday high and low of 21,677 and 21,500.35 respectively before settling at 21,517.35, down 148 points, or 0.69 per cent.

Mid and smallcap indices, on the other hand, ended higher, outperforming the benchmark indices.

The BSE Midcap index closed 0.20 per cent higher at 37,081.58 while the BSE Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.30 per cent at 43,103.61.

Adani Group stocks hogged the limelight today after the Supreme Court refused to allow a probe by a special investigation team into allegations against the Adani Group following a report by Hindenburg Research a year ago.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today Shares of Bajaj Auto (up 4.55 per cent), Adani Enterprises (up 2.48 per cent) and Adani Ports (up 1.58 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Top Nifty 50 laggards today Shares of Hindalco (down 3.82 per cent), JSW Steel (down 3.77 per cent) and Tata Steel (down 3.30 per cent) closed as the top laggards in the Nifty 50 pack.

Some 18 stocks ended higher while the remaining 32 stocks fell in the Nifty 50 index.

Sectoral indices today Nifty IT plunged 2.52 per cent, ending as the top loser among the sectoral indices. Nifty Metal suffered a loss of 1.81 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Realty rose 1.23 per cent, followed by Nifty PSU Bank which climbed 1.15 per cent.

Nifty Bank ended 0.12 per cent lower.

Experts' views on markets "The lack of fresh triggers and concerns over valuation influenced investors to stay sidelined. Weak global indicators, like contraction in China and Eurozone manufacturing data, added concerns about global economic recovery in 2024. Importantly, the market was waiting for the Fed minutes later today for rate insights. As a rebound in the US 10-year yield and an uptick in the dollar index indicate whether Fed may not turn as dovish as expected," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Profit-taking continued for a second straight session due to weak global cues as investors exercised caution by trimming their equity exposure ahead of the US FOMC meeting on Thursday. IT and metal stocks were the laggards even as power, realty and oil & gas stocks attracted significant buying. Over the past few weeks, the rally was sharp and swift, and hence expensive valuations provided investors an opportunity to trim their equity exposure. Also, with the Union Budget around the corner markets may see bouts of volatility with a slightly negative bias in the near to medium term," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Technical views on Nifty 50 Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that intraday pullbacks are being sold into and the 20-hour moving average (21,642) is acting as a stiff resistance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On the way down, the Nifty has now reached the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (21,507) which is likely to act as a make-or-break level for the Nifty. We expect Nifty to hold on to this support and prepare a base for the next leg of upmove. Overall, we believe that the fall is a retracement of the previous rise from 20,976 – 21,834 and not a trend reversal and thus this dip should be used as a buying opportunity," said Gedia.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

