Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 fall; geopolitical concerns, spike in crude oil prices weigh on sentiment
Stock market today: Sensex closed 379 points, or 0.53 per cent, lower at 71,892.48 while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,665.80, down 76 points, or 0.35 per cent.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended in negative territory on Tuesday, January 2, on concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions and a significant jump in crude oil prices. Additionally, the market's high valuation appears to have led investors to secure profits before the onset of December quarter earnings.
