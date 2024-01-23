Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 gain nearly 1% at open: 5 key reasons behind the market rally
Sensex surged more than 600 points to open above 72,000 level, while the Nifty 50 opened 145 points higher above 21,700. Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices also trading in the green.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, rallied nearly a percent in early trade on Tuesday led by strong gains in IT and banking stocks. The benchmark Sensex surged more than 600 points to open above 72,000 level, while the Nifty 50 opened 145 points higher above 21,700.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started