Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, gained over 1 per cent each in morning trade on Friday, August 16, with the Nifty 50 reclaiming the 24,400 mark and the Sensex approaching the 80,000 mark.

The gains in the market were broad-based as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also moved higher by a per cent. The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹448 lakh crore during the session.

Sensex opened at 79,754.85 against its previous close of 79,105.88 and touched the intraday high of 79,988.22. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 opened at 24,334.85 against its previous close of 24,143.75 and rose to the level of 24,403.55.

Around 9:45 am, the Sensex was 0.80 per cent up at 79,708, while the Nifty 50 was also 0.80 per cent up at 24,326.35.

Why is the Indian stock market rising today? Positive global cues seem to have triggered an across-the-board buying in the Indian stock market on Friday. A nearly 2 per cent gain in the S&P 500 and a 3 per cent gain in the Nikkei 225 had a rub-off effect on the Indian stock market.

The Nikkei looked set for clocking the best weekly gains in over four years, mirroring gains in the US stocks after recent macro data soothed recession fears amid the expectations of a rate cut by the Fed in September.

A significant fall in the US inflation also influenced market sentiment. The US consumer prices for July rose below 3 per cent for the first time in nearly three-and-a-half years, raising hopes of a rate cut in September.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation rose by 3.54 per cent in July, its lowest in nearly five years.

"Globally, stock markets have turned around smartly from the August 5th sell-off triggered by US recession fears and the unwinding of the yen carry trade. The latest data on US inflation and unemployment relief do not indicate the economy is tipping into recession. On the other hand, the 2.9 per cent annual inflation number and slightly softening labour markets set the stage for a Fed rate cut in September, which the market is pencilling in now," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Experts observed that retail investors are buying market dips even though valuations remain elevated. On the other hand, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been selling Indian stocks in August.

NSDL data show FIIs have sold Indian equities worth ₹18,824 crores till the 14th of August this month. They have booked profit after buying Indian stocks worth ₹26,565 crore in June and ₹32,365 crore in July.

Domestic investors have been one the biggest drivers of the Indian stock market of late. The number of investors registered with the BSE now stands at 18.60 crore.While the medium to long-term prospects of the Indian stock market remain bright, experts expect some volatility in the short term due to valuation concerns, geopolitical tensions and unimpressive Q1FY25 numbers.

On the technical front, according to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, the risk appetite may improve significantly only above the Nifty's 24,497 mark. Tapse pointed out that the Nifty options data suggests a trading range of 24,000-25,000, with 25,000 acting as a key resistance level.

