Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 hit fresh record highs; extend gains into 3rd consecutive session

Stock market today: Sensex hit its fresh record high of 80,898.3, and the Nifty 50 scaled a fresh peak of 24,661.25 during the session.

Nishant Kumar
Updated16 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 hit fresh record highs; extend gains into 3rd consecutive session (AP Photo/Rajesh Nirgude)
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 hit fresh record highs; extend gains into 3rd consecutive session (AP Photo/Rajesh Nirgude)(AP)

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, rose for the third consecutive session, reaching new record highs on Tuesday, July 16. Despite weak global cues and caution ahead of the Union Budget limiting gains, buying in select heavyweight stocks helped the market move upwards.

Sensex hit its fresh record high of 80,898.3, and the Nifty 50 scaled a fresh peak of 24,661.25 during the session.

The 30-share pack closed 52 points, or 0.06 per cent, higher at 80,716.55, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,613, up 26 points, or 0.11 per cent. This was also the fresh closing high for both indices.

The domestic market has been on a record-breaking spree in July, driven by optimism about a growth-oriented Union Budget, expectations of healthy Q1 earnings of Indian corporates, and the steady progress of the monsoon.

However, gains have been limited due to concerns over high market valuations. Despite the Nifty 50 being in the green for eight out of the 12 sessions in July so far, it has only risen by 2.5 per cent this month.

Most variables are already discounted in the market, with few fresh triggers. Experts believe it can see a decisive move only after the Budget is presented on July 23.

Investors have been selectively buying shares of certain heavyweights while booking profits in others.

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top movers of the Nifty 50 index. On the flip side, those of Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and NTPC closed as the top drags on the index.

Among the global peers, top European markets were in the red when the Nifty 50 closed amid rising speculations that former US President Donald Trump was leading the presidential election race.

According to a Reuters report, while opinion polls show a close race between Trump and President Joe Biden, the former president is leading in several swing states that may decide the election.

The market finds relief in signals from the US Fed indicating a potential rate cut in its September meeting.

As Reuters reported, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Economic Club of Washington on Monday that "recent inflation data has strengthened policymakers' confidence that price pressures are on a sustainable downward path."
(More to come)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹295 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
$23 B

2 of 14Read Full Story
$65 M

3 of 14Read Full Story
3.36%

4 of 14Read Full Story
$65.47 B

5 of 14Read Full Story
$2.5 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹80 Cr

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.4%

8 of 14Read Full Story
63

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹773 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,705 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹1 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹14,370 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹5.74 T

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 hit fresh record highs; extend gains into 3rd consecutive session

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:52 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue