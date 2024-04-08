Sensex, Nifty 50 hit fresh record highs; BSE mcap tops ₹400 lakh crore mark
Stock market today: Sensex closed 494 points, or 0.67 per cent, higher at 74,742.50 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 22,666.30, up 153 points, or 0.68 per cent.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended at their fresh closing highs on Monday, April 8, amid positive global cues and easing crude oil prices.
