Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 hit record high after PM Narendra Modi takes oath as PM
Sensex hit a record high of 77,079.04, while NSE Nifty 50 touched a life-time high of 23,411.90 soon after the market opening on June 10. Gains in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Ultratech Cement, Grasim Industries, and Cipla supported the rally.
Indian stock market hit record high in early trade on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex rising above 77,000 and the Nifty 50 scaling above 23,400, amid upbeat sentiment. The positive momentum in the domestic equity market came after Narendra Modi took oath as India’s Prime Minister for a third consecutive time on Sunday.
