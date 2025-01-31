The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, rallied 1% each on Friday, as the Economic Survey 2025 report was presented in the Parliament today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey report in the Lok Sabha today ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2025-2026 on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

On Friday, the Sensex rallied as much as 0.82% to a high of 77,390.43, while the Nifty 50 surged 0.98% to a high of 23,478.40. The benchmark Sensex has jumped almost 2,000 points in the past four sessions in the run up to the Budget 2025 announcement.

The stock market rally got steam after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech outside the Parliament, which spurred expectations of a pro-growth Budget 2025. Moreover, positive cues from global markets and buying in largecap heavyweight stocks supported the upward momentum.

Here are 5 key reasons behind the stock market rally today:

Budget Hopes Market is witnessing a pre-Budget rally amid expectations of pro-growth policies. PM Modi’s speech ahead of the Budget Session also sparked fresh speculation on the government’s financial roadmap. Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session, Modi’s reference of “inclusion, investment, and innovation,” fueled hopes of measures targeting economic relief, tax benefits, and women-centric initiatives.

“The Budget - expectations and actuals - will influence the market today and tomorrow. Since we are going into the Budget without a pre-Budget rally, the probability of a rally, post Budget, will be high if the Budget delivers on growth stimulating initiatives like cuts in personal income tax. But it is important to understand that the impact of the Budget will last only for a few days, at best. The medium to long-term trend of the market will be dictated by GDP and earnings growth. Therefore, investors should look for cues on these crucial macro trends,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Market is strongly reacting to corporate results with good results being rewarded and poor results getting punished. This has spiked the market volatility. Fairly-valued high quality largecap financials continue to be a safe sector for investors, he added.

Positive Global Cues Global market cues remain supportive for the domestic equity markets. Asian markets were higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight. Japan’s Nikkei gained following a rally on Wall Street driven by Tesla, IBM and Meta Platforms after strong profit reports.

RBI Rate Cut Optimism While the US Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged in its January policy meeting, there are hopes that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shift its interest rate stance in the upcoming policy.

Recently, the RBI announced a set of forex, money market and interest rate measures that will collectively infuse ₹1.5 trillion liquidity into the system over a period of time. Economists believe the RBI’s actions on liquidity are a clear signal of intent and set the stage for an interest rate cut.

“With the RBI now turning more judicious on its INR defense – that the policy trilemma could tilt more toward letting the INR find its equilibrium to some extent, and provide some policy flexibility to the RBI on rate settings in general. This opens up space for a February 2025 repo rate cut, with more liquidity measures still needed after the recent announcement of ₹1.5 trillion worth of liquidity infusion,” said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.