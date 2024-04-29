Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed with significant gains on Monday, April 29, led by strong buying in banking and financial stocks after upbeat March quarter results of their sectoral heavyweights.

Positive global cues also underpinned positive sentiment. Major European markets and the US stock futures rose as investors shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday and US jobs data on Friday.

The market seems to have factored in the possibility of no rate cut in the near future. However, the drop in the US GDP data for the first quarter has raised the chatter that the Fed may go for at least two rate cuts this year.

On Monday, banking stocks hogged the limelight after their sectoral index, Nifty Bank, jumped to a fresh record high level of 49,473.60. Nifty PSU Bank index also hit its fresh record high of 7,589.80 during the session.

Better-than-expected March quarter (Q4) results of some of the top banking names fuelled the rally in the banking pack.

Sensex opened the day at 73,982.75 against its previous close of 73,730.16 and touched its intraday high of 74,721.15, rising 991 points, or 1.34 per cent. The 30-share pack finally closed 941 points, or 1.28 per cent, higher at 74,671.28 with 26 stocks in the green.

The Nifty 50 opened at 22,475.55 against its previous close of 22,419.95 and jumped 236 points, or 1.05 per cent, to hit the intraday high of 22,655.80. The index closed the day at 22,643.40, up 223 points, or 1 per cent.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices hit their fresh record highs of 41,974.92 and 47,599.25, respectively, during the session.

The BSE Midcap index ended with a notable gain of 0.79 per cent at 41,918.09 while the Smallcap index settled almost flat (up 0.07 per cent) at 47,270.05.



