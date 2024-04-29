Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 jump 1% each; mid, smallcaps hit record highs; investors earn about ₹3 lakh crore
Sensex closed 941 points, or 1.28 per cent, higher at 74,671.28 with 26 stocks in the green. The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22,643.40, up 223 points, or 1 per cent.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed with significant gains on Monday, April 29, led by strong buying in banking and financial stocks after upbeat March quarter results of their sectoral heavyweights.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started