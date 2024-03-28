Stock market today: Sensex jumps over 1,000 points, Nifty 50 nears 22,500; 5 key reasons why share market is up today
Stock market today: All the sectoral indices traded higher with Nifty Metals, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto gaining the most.
The Indian stock market indices witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 surging above the 22,400 level, amid cautiously positive global market cues. The market rally was led by across-the-board gains as all the sectoral indices traded in the green.
