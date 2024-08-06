Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 jump over 1% each; why is the Indian stock market rising?- explained

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- jumped over a per cent each in early deals on Tuesday, August 6.

Nishant Kumar
Updated6 Aug 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 jump over 1% each; why is the Indian stock market rising?- explained. Photo: Mint
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 jump over 1% each; why is the Indian stock market rising?- explained. Photo: Mint

Stock market today: A day after suffering massive losses of 3 per cent, Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—rebounded sharply on Tuesday, August 6, as both rose over a per cent in early deals amid mixed cues.

The Sensex opened at 78,981.97 against its previous close of 78,759.40 and jumped over a per cent to the level of 79,852.08. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 started the day at 24,189.85 against its previous close of 24,055.60 and climbed over a per cent to reclaim the level of 24,382.60.

The mid and smallcap segments of the market saw stronger gains as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 2 per cent each.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly 449 lakh crore from nearly 442 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about 7 lakh crore within half an hour of trade.

Volatility index India VIX saw a steep decline of nearly 14 per cent, following a 43 per cent surge in the previous session. A sharp swing in the fear gauge indicates the market's uncertainty for the near term.

Why is the Indian stock market rising today?

The Indian stock market experienced a robust rebound, reflecting a recovery trend seen in global markets. Japan's Nikkei surged by over 10 per cent, while US stock futures increased nearly 1%, following signals from major central banks that they are prepared to take swift action to support the economy and financial markets.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.10
09:51 AM | 6 AUG 2024
2.3 (1.54%)

Bharat Electronics

298.90
09:51 AM | 6 AUG 2024
8.8 (3.03%)

Tata Motors

1,041.35
09:51 AM | 6 AUG 2024
24.7 (2.43%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

315.15
09:51 AM | 6 AUG 2024
5 (1.61%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Brigade Enterprises

1,213.20
09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
88.8 (7.9%)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

807.55
09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
58.95 (7.87%)

Cera Sanitaryware

9,964.55
09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
528.2 (5.6%)

Patanjali Foods

1,772.40
09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
89.35 (5.31%)
    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

