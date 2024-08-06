Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 jump over 1% each; why is the Indian stock market rising?- explained

Stock market today: A day after suffering massive losses of 3 per cent, Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—rebounded sharply on Tuesday, August 6, as both rose over a per cent in early deals amid mixed cues.

The Sensex opened at 78,981.97 against its previous close of 78,759.40 and jumped over a per cent to the level of 79,852.08. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 started the day at 24,189.85 against its previous close of 24,055.60 and climbed over a per cent to reclaim the level of 24,382.60.

The mid and smallcap segments of the market saw stronger gains as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 2 per cent each.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹449 lakh crore from nearly ₹442 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹7 lakh crore within half an hour of trade.

Volatility index India VIX saw a steep decline of nearly 14 per cent, following a 43 per cent surge in the previous session. A sharp swing in the fear gauge indicates the market's uncertainty for the near term.