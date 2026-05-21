Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 350 points; Nifty near 23,800; IndiGo jumps as oil dips

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Indian stock market traded in the green on Thursday as investors cheered the sharp crash in crude oil prices amid hopes that the US may be nearing a deal with Iran to end the Middle East conflict that is in its third month now.

The benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.72% to 23,830.05, and the BSE Sensex gained 0.55% to 75,732.42.

All 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.7% each.

Asian stocks trade higher

Other Asian markets also remained upbeat, rising up to 3%. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that negotiations with Iran were in their final stages, supporting expectations of a peace deal to end the Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, two Chinese oil tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, shipping data showed, a tentative sign of easing pressure in the Gulf.

Brent crude fell 5.6% on Wednesday and was up 0.8% in Thursday trade, hovering near $106 a barrel.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Indian stock market today.