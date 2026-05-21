Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 350 points; Nifty near 23,800; IndiGo jumps as oil dips

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Indian stock market traded in the green on Thursday as investors cheered the sharp crash in crude oil prices amid hopes that the US may be nearing a deal with Iran to end the Middle East conflict that is in its third month now.
The benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.72% to 23,830.05, and the BSE Sensex gained 0.55% to 75,732.42.
All 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.7% each.
Other Asian markets also remained upbeat, rising up to 3%. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that negotiations with Iran were in their final stages, supporting expectations of a peace deal to end the Middle East conflict.
Meanwhile, two Chinese oil tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, shipping data showed, a tentative sign of easing pressure in the Gulf.
Brent crude fell 5.6% on Wednesday and was up 0.8% in Thursday trade, hovering near $106 a barrel.
Track this space for LIVE updates on Indian stock market today.
Gold prices on MCX were trading on a flat-to-negative note today at ₹159,000 per 10 grams.
The prices steadied after swings witnessed in yesterday’s session, as markets continued to price in hopes of a potential peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran.
Sentiment improved after President Trump said the conflict with Iran was in its “final stages,” while also indicating that negotiations were progressing positively. However, President Trump warned that failure to reach a deal could still trigger fresh U.S. military action, limiting broader risk appetite. Strait of Hormuz remained largely shut, keeping oil prices elevated despite a correction earlier this week, and maintaining concerns over supply disruptions and energy-driven inflation.
— Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst Motilal Oswal Financial services Ltd
The recent market movements indicate a buy on dips market construct. Buy on dips strategy has been working well. It appears that the sustained selling by FPIs has also stopped since they were buyers on a couple of days recently.
The correction in KOSPI and TAIEX and the FPI selling in these markets indicate concerns around bubble valuations in AI stocks in these markets. Weakness in South Korean and Taiwanese markets can turn out to be a blessing in disguise for India. Since valuations in India are fair, and even attractive in certain pockets, FPIs may turn buyers infusing some optimism in the market. A lot will depend on the crude price and stability in the rupee. Brent crude declining to $106 this morning is a positive signal. Perhaps the market is taking cues from President Trump’s remark that “ the conflict will end soon and oil prices would plummet.” But going by past experience, President Trump’s words cannot be trusted and, therefore, we will have to see more tangible results.
Q4 results have been, so far, good. The negative impact of the energy crisis will be felt in Q1 FY27. But if crude price continues to decline, the remaining quarters will be reasonably good.
— Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited
Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric on Wednesday gave guidance of a strong recovery in the first quarter of FY27, indicating that it expects orders to nearly double sequentially as service stabilisation, improved sales execution and demand recovery begin to reflect in operating performance.
The company expects Q1 FY27 consolidated revenue of ₹500 to ₹550 crore and orders in the range of 40,000 to 45,000 units, compared with 20,256 orders in Q4 FY26 and consolidated revenue of ₹265 crore in the March quarter, Ola Electric said in its Q4 FY26 shareholder letter.
The company posted a net loss of ₹500 crore in the January-March quarter, compared with a loss of ₹870 crore a year earlier
All 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.7% each.
Amid strong buying action visible today morning on de-escalation hopes in Middle East war and oil price crash, 26 of 30 Sensex stocks opened higher today.
The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday supported by a sharp drop in oil prices as investors assessed signs that the U.S. may be nearing a deal with Iran to end the Middle East conflict.
Sensex surged over 500 points, Nifty 50 topped 23,850 level.