Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 open at record high; midcap, smallcap indices follow
Sensex surged over 500 points to trade above 77,100 level, while the Nifty 50 rallied more than half a percent to around 23,480. Bank Nifty index rose 115 points to trade above 50,000-mark.
Indian stock market opened at record high on Thursday led by strong buying across the board amid positive global market cues. The benchmark indices, Sensex surged over 500 points to trade above 77,100 level, while the Nifty 50 rallied more than half a percent to around 23,480.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started