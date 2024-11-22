Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise 1% each. Is it a dead-cat bounce or will rally sustain?

On November 22, Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, bounced back, gaining about 1% in the morning session after a decline of over half a per cent in the previous session.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise 1% each; investors earn <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh crore. What's behind the rebound? Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise 1% each; investors earn ₹4 lakh crore. What’s behind the rebound? Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Stock market today: After declining by over half a per cent each in the previous session, Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—rebounded smartly with gains of around 1 per cent during the morning session on Friday, November 22.

The Sensex opened at 77,349.74 against its previous close of 77,155.79 and rose over a per cent to the level of 77,994.60. The Nifty 50 opened at 23,411.80 against its previous close of 23,349.90 and climbed over a per cent to 23,608.95.

Around 10:25 am, the Sensex was 0.80 per cent up at 77,768.99, while the Nifty 50, too, was 0.80 per cent up at 23,535.50.

The market witnessed a broad-based buying interest as the mid and small-cap indices also rose about half a per cent.

The overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 429 lakh crore from 425 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about 4 lakh crore in a single session.

Why is the Indian stock market rising?

Experts observed that the domestic market saw healthy buying in several sectors today, showing a smart recovery after yesterday’s selling, which was largely due to the fallout of the Adani issue.

"The market can recover from the present levels since yesterday’s selling was largely due to the fallout of the Adani issue. But considering the headwinds the market is facing, a sustained recovery is unlikely," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Experts believe the market's rebound is driven more by technical factors than by fundamental ones, noting a lack of fresh, positive triggers to drive further momentum.

"The current market texture is weak but oversold; hence, the strong possibility of one quick pullback rally is not ruled out. For the traders now, 23,350 and 23,400 would be the key levels. Above 23,400, we could see one quick pullback rally till 23,500-23,550. On the flip side, a fresh selloff is possible only after the dismissal of 23,250. Below this, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate, and the market could slip to 23,175-23,150," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

More to come…

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
