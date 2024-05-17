Why did the Indian stock market rise 2% this week? Explained with 5 key reasons
The Sensex rose 1.7 per cent, while the Nifty 50 clocked a 1.9 per cent gain this week. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 4.4 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively. Investors earned nearly ₹14 lakh crore in a week.
This week, Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, staged a smart comeback, each rising nearly 2 per cent. This followed losses of the same magnitude last week as investors turned cautious regarding the outcome of the Lok Sabha election 2024 due to low voter turnout.
