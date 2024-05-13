Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for 2nd consecutive session; India VIX hits fresh 52-week high
Stock market today: Sensex closed the day 112 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 72,776.13, while the Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 49 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 22,104.05.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market continued to endure strong bouts of volatility as the index measuring market volatility surged by over 16 per cent, reaching a fresh 52-week high of 21.49 during the session. Still, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 managed to extend gains intot the second consecutive session on Monday, May 13.
