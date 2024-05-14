Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in positive territory for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, May 14, amid mixed global cues.

After a nearly 2 per cent fall last week, market benchmarks rebounded this week due to some comfort on the valuation front. The medium- to long-term outlook for the Indian stock market remains positive due to the nation's bright economic growth outlook.

Nifty 50 opened at 22,112.90 against its previous close of 22,104.05 and touched its intraday high and low of 22,270.05 and 22,081.25 respectively. The index closed with a gain of 114 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 22,217.85, with as many as 36 stocks in the green.

On the other hand, the 30-share pack Sensex opened at 72,696.72 against its previous close of 72,776.1 and touched its intraday high and low of 73,286.26 and 72,683.99, respectively. The index settled 328 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 73,104.61, with 20 stocks in the green.

The mid and smallcap segments outperformed the benchmarks as they witnessed strong gains. The BSE Midcap index ended 1.14 per cent higher, while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 1.79 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹402 lakh crore from nearly ₹397.4 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹4.6 lakh crore in a single session.

(More to come)

