Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for 3rd consecutive session; investors earn nearly ₹5 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 114 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 22,217.85. The 30-share pack Sensex settled 328 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 73,104.61.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in positive territory for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, May 14, amid mixed global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started