Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for second consecutive session; investors pocket nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a gain of 242 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 71,106.96 while the Nifty 50 ended the day 94 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 21,349.40.
Stock market today: Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Friday, December 22, on gains led by IT heavyweights, including Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro, amid mixed global cues.
