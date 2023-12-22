Stock market today: Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Friday, December 22, on gains led by IT heavyweights, including Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro, amid mixed global cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic market sentiment has been broadly positive lately on healthy macroeconomic prints. Also, global inflation going down globally and the US Federal Reserve saying they won't raise interest rates anymore have made investors even more positive. However, concerns over valuations have also been mounting, triggering intermittent profit-booking.

Sensex closed with a gain of 242 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 71,106.96 while the Nifty 50 ended the day 94 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 21,349.40 on Friday.

Shares of Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech, Wipro and TCS ended as the top contributors, in that order, to the gains in the Sensex index.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 0.74 per cent and 1.04 per cent respectively.

However, for the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 declined by about half a per cent while the BSE Midcap index lost almost a per cent. The BSE Smallcap index declined by about 0.2 per cent this week.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹356.8 lakh crore from nearly ₹354.1 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹2.7 lakh crore in a single session.

Over 240 stocks, including IndusInd Bank, Wipro, DLF, GAIL, Hindalco, Persistent Systems, Wipro and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today As many as 38 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of Wipro (up 6.43 per cent), HCL Tech (up 2.61 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (up 2.37 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Top Nifty 50 losers today Shares of Grasim Industries (down 1.83 per cent), HDFC Bank (down 1.07 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (down 1.05 per cent) closed as the top losers in the Nifty 50 pack.

Sectoral indices today The majority of indices ended with gains on Friday, with Nifty Realty and IT surging 2.55 per cent and 2.27 per cent respectively.

Nifty Metal and Auto jumped 1.71 per cent and 1.37 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank fell 0.73 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank (down 0.69 per cent), Private Bank (down 0.67 per cent) and Financial Services (down 0.60 per cent) lost significantly.

Expert's views on markets "The 'buy on dips' strategy continues to drive investors during the subdued week. Mid and small caps remain in the limelight, benefiting from ease in oil prices and the anticipation of a potential rate cut in CY24, supported by slower-than-expected US GDP growth and weakness in the dollar, signalling early rate cuts," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Despite a premium valuation, the short-term positive trend persists, supported by a strong revival in FIIs buying and stock-specific actions. Heading into the festive season and year-end, we can anticipate a rangebound trade scenario with limited data points," said Nair.

Technical view on Nifty 50 "The Nifty index displayed volatile movements on the last day of the week but managed to close above the crucial level of 21,300. The lower-end support for the index is positioned at 21,200, presenting a buying opportunity on any dips toward this level. Sustaining above 21,300 could pave the way for further upside momentum, targeting the 21,500 level," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

