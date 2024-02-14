 Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for second straight day; investors earn over ₹4 lakh crore in a day | Mint
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for second straight day; investors earn over 4 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for second straight day; investors earn over ₹4 lakh crore in a day

 Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Sensex closed 268 points, or 0.37 per cent, higher at 71,822.83 while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,840.05, up 97 points, or 0.45 per cent.

Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended in positive territory for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, February 14, on gains led by select heavyweights, including SBI, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank, amid mixed global cues. 

The domestic market benchmarks fell about a per cent each during the session and traded in the red for the most part of the day. However, fag end buying helped them end with gains.

Sensex closed 268 points, or 0.37 per cent, higher at 71,822.83 while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,840.05, up 97 points, or 0.45 per cent.

Major European markets were in the green when the Sensex closed. However, among Asian peers, the Nikkei and KOSPI ended lower. This could be attributed to the release of US inflation data yesterday, which came above expectations, leading to speculation that the Federal Reserve might not reduce interest rates as significantly or rapidly as previously anticipated this year.

"The latest shift in rate expectations came after an upside surprise in US inflation on Tuesday that showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1 per cent on an annual basis, above forecasts for a 2.9 per cent increase," reported Reuters.

The mid and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks strongly. The BSE Midcap index jumped 1.39 per cent while the Smallcap index rose 1.24 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly 385 lakh crore from nearly 380.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about 4.2 lakh crore in a single session.

 

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 14 Feb 2024, 03:31 PM IST
