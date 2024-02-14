Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for second straight day; investors earn over ₹4 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex closed 268 points, or 0.37 per cent, higher at 71,822.83 while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,840.05, up 97 points, or 0.45 per cent.
Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended in positive territory for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, February 14, on gains led by select heavyweights, including SBI, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank, amid mixed global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started