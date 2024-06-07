Sensex, Nifty 50 settle at fresh closing highs; 5 key factors that drove the market today
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a gain of 1,619 points, or 2.16 per cent, at 76,693.36, while the Nifty 50 closed at 23,290.15, up 469 points, or 2.05 per cent.
Stock market today: Extending gains into the third consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended at their fresh closing highs on Friday, June 7, after the Reserve Bank of India maintained a status quo on the repo rates and policy stance while revising the GDP estimates for FY25 upwards.
