Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 settle at fresh closing peaks; investors pocket about ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 closed at 20,855.10, up 168 points, or 0.81 per cent while the Sensex clocked a gain of 431 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 69,296.14.
Frontline indices Nifty 50 and Sensex settled at their fresh closing highs on Tuesday, December 5, on gains led by banking and energy stocks as market sentiment remained upbeat following strong macro numbers and BJP's victory in the three large states.
