Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 settle at fresh closing peaks; Investors pocket over ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex closed the day with a gain of 702 points, or 0.98 per cent, at 72,038.43 while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,654.75, up 213 points, or 1 per cent.
Stock market today: Domestic market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in positive territory for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, December 27. The upward trend was fueled by across-the-board buying, reflecting investors' high-risk appetite driven by anticipated robust economic growth and the likelihood of global interest rate reductions, expected to commence in the first half of the coming year.
