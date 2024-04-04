Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 2-day losing run ahead of RBI policy outcome
Stock market today: Sensex closed the day with a gain of 351 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 74,227.63 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 22,514.65, up 80 points, or 0.36 per cent.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher on Thursday, April 4, snapping their two-day losing run, ahead of the monetary policy decision of the RBI.
