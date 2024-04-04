Active Stocks
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.40 -0.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,527.90 3.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.75 0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.60 -0.96%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.75 -0.60%
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 2-day losing run ahead of RBI policy outcome

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Sensex closed the day with a gain of 351 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 74,227.63 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 22,514.65, up 80 points, or 0.36 per cent.

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher on Thursday, April 4, snapping their two-day losing run, ahead of the monetary policy decision of the RBI.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday, April 5.

Experts expect the RBI to maintain policy rates and stance and a rate cut can occur in the second half of the financial year.

Also Read: RBI policy tomorrow: Can RBI precede US Fed in cutting rates? Top experts weigh in

Sensex closed the day with a gain of 351 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 74,227.63 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 22,514.65, up 80 points, or 0.36 per cent.

 

(More to come)

Published: 04 Apr 2024, 03:32 PM IST
