Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 2-day losing run ahead of RBI policy outcome
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 2-day losing run ahead of RBI policy outcome

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher on Thursday, April 4, snapping their two-day losing run, ahead of the monetary policy decision of the RBI.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday, April 5.

Experts expect the RBI to maintain policy rates and stance and a rate cut can occur in the second half of the financial year.

Sensex closed the day with a gain of 351 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 74,227.63 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 22,514.65, up 80 points, or 0.36 per cent.

(More to come)

