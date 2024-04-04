Stock market today: Sensex closed the day with a gain of 351 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 74,227.63 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 22,514.65, up 80 points, or 0.36 per cent.

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher on Thursday, April 4, snapping their two-day losing run, ahead of the monetary policy decision of the RBI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday, April 5.

Experts expect the RBI to maintain policy rates and stance and a rate cut can occur in the second half of the financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex closed the day with a gain of 351 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 74,227.63 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 22,514.65, up 80 points, or 0.36 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!