Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 3-day winning run; mid, smallcaps outperform
Stock market today: Sensex closed 118 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 72,987.03, while the Nifty 50 ended 17 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 22,200.55.
Stock market today: Domestic stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with mild losses on Wednesday, May 15, snapping their three-day winning run on losses led by shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries.
