Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 3-day winning streak on profit booking; small, mid-caps gain
Stock market today: The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 110.64 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 73,903.91 dragged by profit booking and foreign fund outflows
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped the three-day gaining run on Tuesday, April 2, with the 30-share benchmark dropping by 110 points dragged by profit-taking in select private bank and auto shares amid weak global cues and foreign fund outflows.
