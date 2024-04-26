Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 5-day winning streak; mid, smallcaps hit record highs
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 609 points, or 0.82 per cent, at 73,730.16 while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,419.95, down 150 points, or 0.67 per cent.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 snapped their five-day winning streak on Friday, April 26, amid mixed global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message