Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 5-day winning streak on year's last trading day, rise 20% in 2023
Stock market today: Sensex closed 170 points, or 0.23 per cent, lower at 72,240.26 while the Nifty 50 closed the day at 21,731.40, down 47 points, or 0.22 per cent. Mid and smallcaps hit their fresh record highs.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended the year's last trading day on a negative note, snapping their five-day winning streak, on profit-booking in select heavyweights even as the mid and smallcap indices ended with healthy gains.
