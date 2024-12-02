The Nifty 50 ended the session with a gain of 0.60%, ending at 24,271 points, while the Sensex has also closed the session at 80,232 points, a 0.54% higher as compared to the previous closing price.

Indian Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market saw a significant recovery from its lows on Monday, December 2. Both benchmark indices ended the session with positive gains, marking the second consecutive day of rally. Investors appeared to have digested the weak Q2FY25 GDP data, which hit a 7-quarter low. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recovery was primarily driven by gains in heavyweight stocks, including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel, which collectively supported the market's upward movement.

Moreover, cement stocks, including UltraTech Cement and Grasim Industries, saw a significant rally after global brokerage firm Jefferies expressed optimism about a recovery for Indian cement companies in the second half of the fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other stocks, including Shree Cement, India Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Cement, Andhra Cements, and ACC, also gained between 2% and 4%.

Market experts believe that investors expectations of the government boosting spending in the second half of the current fiscal year drove today's rally, despite weak GDP numbers. Additionally, analysts expect that the weak GDP data will pressure the RBI to implement measures to stimulate the economy.

Amid the strong support from heavyweights and the strong rally in cement stocks, the Nifty 50 ended the session with a gain of 0.60%, ending at 24,271 points, while the Sensex has also closed the session at 80,232 points, a 0.54% higher as compared to the previous closing price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mid and small-cap stocks also closed higher but outperformed the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 index recorded a gain of 1.11%, finishing at 57,016, while the Nifty Small cap 100 index ended the session at 18,841, reflecting an increase of 1.02%.

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, "Despite a slump in the Q2 growth rate, the market maintained a positive bias as the core sector output in October shows signs of recovery. Slowing earnings growth is already factored into the market, and mid & small caps are rebounding. However, investors stay marginally cautious ahead of RBI policy this week due to the risk of a cut in GDP forecast."

"The current inflation dynamics are not favorable for a rate cut in the short term, and the RBI is likely to turn more realistic on its growth projection for FY25," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sectoral Performance: Realty shines, PSU banks lags Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty emerged as the top performer, gaining 3.04%, with 7 out of the 10 constituents ending the session in the green. Godrej Properties led the rally, rising 4.5%, followed by Prestige Estates and Phoenix Mills, which gained 4.1% and 3.7%, respectively.

Other stocks such as DLF, Oberoi Realty, and Macrotech Developers closed the session with gains of up to 3.2%. Meanwhile, other sectoral indices including Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media, Nifty Auto, Nifty Infra, and Nifty IT ended the session with gains ranging from 0.80% to 2%.

On the downside, Nifty PSU Bank was the worst performer, slipping by 0.2%, while Nifty FMCG also saw a mild decline of 0.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

33 stocks end in green Out of the 50 Nifty constituents, 33 closed the session in the green, with UltraTech Cement emerging as the top performer, gaining 4.0%. Other notable gainers included Apollo Hospitals, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, JSW Steel, Adani Ports & SEZ, Tech Mahindra, and 16 other stocks, which rose by between 1% and 3.5%.

On the losing side, HDFC Life Insurance was the top laggard, falling by 2.7%. It was followed by Cipla, NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, Britannia Industries, HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, and IndusInd Bank, all of which ended the day with losses exceeding 0.5%.