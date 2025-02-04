Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 turn positive for 2025. Is this rally sustainable?

Stock market today: With a strong gain of over 1 per cent on Tuesday, February 4, Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and Nifty 50—have turned positive for the year. This rebound comes despite concerns over weak quarterly earnings, foreign capital outflows, and uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The Sensex closed 1,397 points, or 1.81 per cent, higher at 78,583.81, while the Nifty 50 settled with a gain of 378 points, or 1.62 per cent, at 23,739.25. For 2025, the Sensex is now up about 0.5 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has gained 0.40 per cent. Notably, this marks the Nifty 50’s first positive month since October last year.

Can This Rally Sustain Its Momentum? Market sentiment appears to be improving after a solid correction in the last few months. The Nifty 50 is still 10 per cent down from its all-time high of 26,277.35, which it hit on September 27 last year.