Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty clock strong gains on all-round buying; investors richer by over ₹4L crore in a day2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 03:53 PM IST
Sensex closed at 61,764.25, up 710 points, or 1.16 per cent while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 195 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 18,264.40.
Positive global cues and gains in shares of banking and financial heavyweights, including HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank along with oil-to-telecom-to-retail behemoth Reliance Industries boosted domestic market benchmarks on May 8 as both Sensex and Nifty closed over a per cent higher.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×