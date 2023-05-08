Positive global cues and gains in shares of banking and financial heavyweights, including HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank along with oil-to-telecom-to-retail behemoth Reliance Industries boosted domestic market benchmarks on May 8 as both Sensex and Nifty closed over a per cent higher.

The market witnessed an all-round buying today with banking and financial stock leading. Global cues were largely positive. US stock futures were little changed while European markets were in the green. The week ahead has key earnings and retail inflation data from the US and India which will influence the mood of the market.

The market is upbeat due to broadly in-line March quarter earnings, foreign capital inflow and prospects of an end to the aggressive rate hike regime.

As per brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the profits of the 26 Nifty companies, that have declared results so far, have risen 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) versus the estimated 7 per cent YoY, fueled by financials.

Sensex opened 112 points higher at 61,166.09 and rose 800 points to the intraday high of 61,854.19. The index finally closed at 61,764.25, up 710 points, or 1.16 per cent while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 195 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 18,264.40.

In terms of index contribution, Reliance Industries stood at the top, followed by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank, in that order.

Mid and smallcaps also rose but underperformed the benchmarks; the BSE Midcap index rose 0.94 per cent while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.56 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to ₹276.1 lakh crore from ₹271.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹4.3 lakh crore in a single session.

As many as 191 stocks, including ITC, Nestle, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Britannia, DLF, Indian Hotels Company and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

