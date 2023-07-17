Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end at fresh record closing highs; investors richer by over ₹5 lakh crore in a day4 min read 17 Jul 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 529 points, or 0.80 per cent, higher at 66,589.93 which is its fresh closing peak. The Nifty closed at its fresh closing high of 19,711.45, up 147 points, or 0.75 per cent.
The domestic market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty, extended their record-setting spree on Monday (July 17). The domestic market rose despite weak global cues stemming from concerns over an economic slowdown in major economies, particularly after China disclosed its second-quarter growth figures.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×