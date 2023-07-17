The domestic market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty , extended their record-setting spree on Monday (July 17). The domestic market rose despite weak global cues stemming from concerns over an economic slowdown in major economies, particularly after China disclosed its second-quarter growth figures.

Both key indices hit fresh record highs in intraday trade and closed the day at new closing highs, showcasing the resilience and strength of the domestic market amidst challenging global circumstances.

"China reported economic growth of 0.8 per cent in the second quarter, above the 0.5 per cent forecasted, while the annual pace slowed more than expected to 6.3 per cent, well below expectations for a reading of 7.3 per cent, reported Reuters.

US stocks futures and major Asian and European peers were in the red when the Sensex closed as China's weak growth data raised worries about the global economy.

The domestic market benchmarks have been up for the last three consecutive sessions on sustained foreign capital inflow amid a healthy economic outlook. Expectations of an end of the rate hike cycle in the US after July and India Inc.'s broadly in-line Q1FY24 results so far have also underpinned sentiment.

Year-to-date, Sensex is up 9.45 per cent and the Nifty50 has gained 8.88 per cent.

Stock market today

Sensex opened 87 points higher at 66,148.18 against its previous close of 66,060.90 and rose 595 points to hit its fresh record high of 66,656.21. The index cooled off slightly and closed 529 points, or 0.80 per cent, higher at 66,589.93 which is its fresh closing peak.

The Nifty also hit its fresh record high of 19,731.85 during today's session but closed slightly lower from this level but still at its fresh closing high of 19,711.45, up 147 points, or 0.75 per cent.

Shares of HDFC Bank were the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index as they alone contributed 213 points to the Sensex. They were followed by the shares of Reliance Industries which contributed 169 points.

Mirroring the trend in the benchmark indices, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also hit their fresh all-time highs of 29,593.01 and 34,079.38 respectively, during the session.

The BSE Midcap index closed at 29,477.41, up 0.29 per cent, while the Smallcap index settled with a gain of 0.85 per cent at 33,986.98.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹303.6 lakh crore from ₹298.5 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹5.1 lakh crore in a single session.

As many as 288 stocks, including Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Ashok Leyland, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Top Nifty Gainers and Losers Today

In the Nifty index, 29 stocks ended with gains and 20 stocks declined. One stock - Eicher Motors - ended flat.

Shares of SBI, Wipro and Dr Reddy's Labs ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index while those of ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors ended as the top losers in the index.

Sectoral Indices Today

Barring Nifty Auto (down 0.32 per cent) and Realty (down 0.03 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with gains.

Nifty Media clocked a strong gain of 3.15 per cent and ended as the top gainer among sectoral indices, followed by Nifty PSU Bank which rose 2.25 per cent.

Nifty Bank rose 1.41 per cent to end at 45,449.75 while Nifty Private Bank and Financial Services clocked gains of 1.33 per cent and 1.25 per cent respectively.

Experts' Views on Markets

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities observed that the markets were in sublime form as benchmark indices scaled fresh peaks on the back of a rally in banking stocks after HDFC Bank announced better-than-expected Q1 results.

"Most of the corporate results announced so far have more or less met expectations, which shows the improving health of our economy. The rally came despite weakness in European markets and a mixed ending in key Asian gauges," said Chouhan.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services pointed out that despite mixed performance observed in the Asian market due to China's underwhelming GDP data, the Indian market exhibited resilience, in anticipation of a bumper Q1 result.

"Nifty50 Q1 consolidated PAT is projected to grow by more than 20 per cent year-on-year, which can upgrade the full-year earnings growth of FY24. Smallcaps outperformed as comparatively valuations are attractive trading below the long-term average compared to large and midcaps," said Nair.

Technical Views on Markets

Chouhan said the Nifty has formed a bullish candle on daily charts and has also formed a breakout continuation formation on intraday charts.

"While the market is bullish, it is in overbought territory and hence traders may prefer to book some profits at higher levels. For the trend-following traders, 19,600 would be the sacrosanct support level, above which the index could rally to 17,800-17,825. Below 19,600, the uptrend would be vulnerable," said Chouhan.

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the daily chart shows a breakout from a consolidation phase, indicating positive change. The RSI is showing a bullish crossover, suggesting further upward movement. The immediate resistance for the index is expected around 19,725-19,750, while support is positioned at 19,600 on the lower side.

