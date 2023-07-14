Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs on IT stocks boost; investors earn nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a day5 min read 14 Jul 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 502 points, or 0.77 per cent, higher at 66,060.90 while the Nifty50 closed the day at 19,564.50, up 151 points, or 0.78 per cent.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty settled at their fresh record closing highs on Friday (July 14) on gains led by shares of IT majors, such as Infosys and TCS. Positive global cues, amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve may pause rate hikes after July, also gave a fillip to domestic market sentiment.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×